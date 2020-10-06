Scandal grows over corporal punishment in Thai schools

BANGKOK (AP) — A scandal over corporal punishment for schoolchildren in Thailand has expanded as six teachers and caregivers at a school accused of such abuse turned themselves in to face criminal charges. Police say there are now 13 employees of the Sarasas Witaed Ratchaphruek School who are facing charges after the parents of 30 students complained that their children, mostly around kindergarten age, had been physically abused. A lawyer representing 30 families says his clients filed charges of physical abuse, illegal detention and child abuse against the staff members of the school in Nonthaburi province, just outside Bangkok. Corporal punishment is not unusual in Thai schools, and Education Ministry orders barring it appear to often be ignored.