Second search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims set to begin

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A second search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will begin on Oct. 19. The city said Tuesday that two more sections of Oaklawn Cemetery will be searched. Two other areas were searched during the summer, but no victim remains were found. The next areas to be searched are one where a boy said he saw Black people being buried shortly after the massacre and another where old funeral home records indicate that 18 Black people were buried. Ground-penetrating radar previously found anomalies indicating possible graves in both areas. The violence in 1921 left as many as 300 dead on the city’s Black Wall Street.