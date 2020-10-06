Seventh person dies from COVID-19 in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - For the second day in a row, a person has died from COVID-19 in La Crosse County.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative posted the updated figure Tuesday morning on their website.

As with previous deaths, the La Crosse County Health Department released no details on the circumstances of the death or information on the person.

It is the second death this week. A sixth person died on Monday from the virus according to the health department.

