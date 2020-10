Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) The Onalaska volleyball team threatened to make it a quick night after wiing two fo the first three sets.

But Tomah came storming back to take the final two, winning the final set 18-16 after Onalaska led 14-6 at one point.

The result was a 3-2 win for the Timberwolves.

Lauren Noth had 18 kills for Tomah.

Avan Smith had 12 kills for Onalaska.