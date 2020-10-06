Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge marks avoidance area on Lake Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. - (WXOW) - As bird migration season begins, the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge has put out buoys on Lake Onalaska to mark the Voluntary Waterfowl Avoidance Area.

The National Wildlife Refuge System has been designating this avoidance area for about two decades.

"Back in the 1990s because of drought, a lot of the vegetation died. So there was a shortage of habitat for waterfowl," said Marc Schultz of the La Crosse County Conservation Alliance. "As the vegetation recovered, there was a need to make sure that the Canvasback and the other divers that come in here get the food they need during migration."

That is how the idea of the voluntary avoidance area came about. The area is important because as these birds make their way south, this is a crucial stop for them to re-fuel and accumulate fat reserves for the rest of their long migration. If the birds are continuously disturbed, they are unable to rest which is the whole point of the refuge area.

"Our mission is to protect these resources that ducks, birds, waterfowl, lots of cool animals that live here and move through this area for the continuing benefit of the American people," said Katie Julian with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

They are hoping these buoys keep all boaters out of the designated area beginning on October 15.

"Essentially the using public, the fishermen, boaters, that would include kayaks and sailboats and everything. They are all asked to stay out of that area during the period of time from October 15 to about November 15," said Schultz.

He said the voluntary avoidance area covers more than 1,000 acres.

"We really appreciate everyone's support trying to stay out of the areas marked buoys to just give the ducks this really crucial time to rest and relax," said Julian.

She explained that staying out of this area is a community effort to help continue to provide an area for different birds traveling and migrating throughout the country.