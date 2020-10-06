UW-La Crosse cancels spring break and pushes back the start of the spring semester

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse cancels its spring break and pushes the start of the spring semester back a week.

Tuesday morning, all students, faculty, and staff received an email regarding changes that will occur in the spring 2021 semester.

Previously, the spring semester was supposed to start on January 25, 2021, but that date has now been pushed back to February 1.

UWL Provost Betsy Morgan gave the reasoning behind the decision. “The purpose is to allow for one more winter week where we can reduce the overlap of flu season and COVID.”

Morgan also remarked on UW-L's choice to cancel spring break in 2021. “The purpose is to reduce potential spread of the virus in and out of the region by reducing travel.”

In addition to these cancelations, the UWL Student Association put out a resolution to the student senate for a three or four day weekend. This proposal would occur the week of April 2 instead of a week-long break. There has been no further action as of now on this resolution.

Another change to the spring semester involves no UW-L faculty-led programs or education abroad programs for the winter and spring semesters. For more virtual global learning opportunities, click here.

The last day of classes for Spring 2021 remains May 7. Finals run from May 10 through May 14. The scheduled date for commencement is May 16.

The university will continue to update students and faculty on the status of the fall and spring semesters and adjust accordingly.

More COVID-related information from the university can be found here.