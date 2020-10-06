Vernon County Health Dept. hosts free COVID-19 testing site

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Vernon County Health Department hosted their 4th free COVID-19 testing site on Tuesday.

The testing site was open to all Vernon County residents and those in surrounding communities experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. Vernon County health officials said that the rise in cases in areas like Ontario and La Farge is what prompted the free testing.

Vernon County Emergency Management director Brandon Larson said that they hope to make free COVID-19 testing more of a regular thing in the county.

"We're actually working on it with the Western Wisconsin Healthcare Coalition for recurring testing events with the National Guard through the end of the year. We're working on having a site every other week," said Larson.

Vernon Memorial Healthcare has launched a COVID-19 hotline to address concerns, screen patients and provides different resources.