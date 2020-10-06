Willis gets seventh shutout, Nashville ties Minnesota 0-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Joe Willis made four saves for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season and Nashville played Minnesota United to a scoreless draw on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the clubs. Nashville is unbeaten in its last four matches _ with three straight draws. Minnesota played to a scoreless draw for the second time in three games. Willis came out of his area in the 65th minute to deny Ethan Finley’s lofted attempt on a one-on-one breakaway. Willis is tied with Columbus’ Eloy Room with seven shutouts. Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made three saves for his fourth clean sheet.