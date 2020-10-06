Windy conditions continue with warmth

Gusty winds will still be noted today. Winds will be able to gust to 30 mph today, which will not be as strong as yesterday. With the strong southerly inflow, warm air will allow for highs in the 70s.

There will be an upper air disturbance to bring a few showers but will stay in Northern Wisconsin. Due to northern showers, there may be a few developing clouds north of I-90 but overall another sunny day

Quiet pattern continues

A high-pressure Wednesday through Thursday will bring calming winds for a short period. This pattern will also continue the mostly sunny skies through the end of the workweek. Behind an upper air disturbance today, temperatures will return to near average. Yet, it will still be very comfortable with light winds and sunshine.

Breezy Friday

By Friday, the winds speed pick back up. Winds will have another gust potential nearing 45mph. However, with the strong southerly flow, temperatures could touch the 80s Friday.

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett