Wisconsin Update: 18 more dead, 108 hospitalized in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 since yesterday

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 18 deaths due to COVID-19 in the past day, and 108 more people were admitted to hospitals, according to new numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

One of the deaths was in La Crosse County. This is the seventh person in the county whose death is related to the virus according to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of both positive tests by day and test by person. (CHART)

The state reported 9,539 new negative tests and 2,020 positive tests.

The 18 deaths have raised the total of those killed by the disease to 1,399 people (1.0 percent of positive cases).

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 110,110, or 80.7 percent, are considered recovered.

Wisconsin hospitals currently are using 80 percent of their hospital beds overall. There currently are 782 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals with 204 of them in the ICU.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 44 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. 21 of the 44 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 160 (+0) 2 Crawford 205 (+3) 0 Grant 1,240 (+20) 19 Jackson 181 (+4) 1 La Crosse 3,3736 (+37) 6 Monroe 679 (+12) 3 Trempealeau 742(+20) 2 Vernon 300 (+13) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

