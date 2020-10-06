Wisconsin non-profit discusses bipartisanship

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The political divide can feel extra contentious while the Coranavirus pandemic keeps people apart, but "LeaderEthics-Wisconsin" aims to promote ethical bipartisanship with a new citizen guide.

The non-profit organization provides non-biased information to voters so they can make ethical and educated decisions.

LeaderEthics held a zoom conference on Tuesday to promote their updated ethics guide and explain why it is important to steer voters away from extreme view and focus on the facts and find a middle ground.

"Step back and look at this over a longer view," LeaderEthics - Wisconsin executive director Lee Rasch said. "Recognize that not everyone is going to be ready to come together. If you look at our divided country you'll have a lot of people on both sides but you're going to have a lot of people here too and start with practices that address that population first and you'll begin to get people from the sides coming forward."

The group also shared information on how people can filter accurate information when overwhelmed with sources on social media platforms.