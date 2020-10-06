WQOW Morning Production Assistant

WQOW, Eau Claire’s ABC Affiliate, is looking for a part-time morning Production Assistant.

Here is your opportunity to break into live television production by working behind the scenes for our newscasts. Learn how to create graphics, run an audio board, and other skills needed to put on a live television production.

We are looking for a team player who can work well independently. We ask that you provide enthusiasm and have a passion for working in a fast-paced environment. On the job training is provided, but television experience is a plus. If you are a quick learner and can communicate well, we want to hear from you!

To apply, visit station website and fill out application and submit with resume to:

Dennis McSorley dmcsorley@wqow.com

WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V