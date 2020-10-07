2020 Cranberry Harvest in Full Swing

WARRENS, Wis. (WXOW) - October means many things to different people, like fall festivities and cooler weather, but for local cranberry growers, it's the heart of their harvest season.

Since 1905, Wetherby Cranberry Company has played a huge roll in the state's top fruit export, the cranberry. While this year has been a lot different for all of us, Owner Nodji Van Wychen said the show must go on at the farm.

"We in Wisconsin produce 60 percent of the world's supply of cranberries with only about 250 growers, and that's a pretty amazing feat," said Van Wychen.

In Wetherby's 115 years of cranberry production, the company hasn't seen too many years like this one.

"Like all over the nation, COVID has affected our industry due to export sales with the sweet and dry cranberries that have lessened off," said Van Wychen.

Another economic hit came from the lack of area tourism both on the farm and in town. Events like the famous "Warrens Cranberry Festival" had to be canceled.

"I was one of the founders of the Warrens Cranberry Festival so that was really heartbreaking to me…It was an economic blow to the community," said Van Wychen.

While a tough situation, Wetherby said the show must go on as 2020 brought them an abundant cranberry crop. Van Wychen said one of the best in years.

"I think we all have to learn from the crisis situation and we have to adapt the way we do things a little bit, but the main thing is that we are still active and going on with our harvest and producing a crop and that crop will be enjoyed by millions and millions of people all over the United States," said Van Wychen.

The cranberry farm is still giving what they call "VIP" tours. You can call ahead and schedule a time Monday through Friday to get a behind the scenes look at their fall harvest and learn more about the life cycle of a cranberry. These tours will only last through harvest season which is looking to end late October.