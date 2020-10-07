A Nobel science first: More than one woman winner, no man

Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna earned a historic first for women in Nobel science prize history. The Nobel Prize committee chose the two Wednesday as the sole winners of the chemistry prize for the genome editing technique CRISPR. In 120 years of Nobel Prizes for medicine, physics and chemistry, the award has never gone to more than one woman, but no man. Three other times, a woman won one of those prizes on their own. But there have been 169 times when more than one man won one of the science prizes, but no women. Overall, a science prize has been awarded to a man 599 times and to a woman 23 times.