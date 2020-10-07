Asian shares mostly higher after Trump stops stimulus talks

Stocks are mostly higher in Asia despite an overnight decline on Wall Street after President Donald Trump ordered a stop to talks on another round of aid for the economy. Markets rose Wednesday in Hong Kong and Sydney but fell in Tokyo. Trump’s announcement came after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell urged Congress to come through with more aid, saying that too little support “would lead to a weak recovery, creating unnecessary hardship.” The S&P 500 index lost 1.4%. Hours after his tweets about ending the stimulus talks, Trump appeared to edge back a bit, calling on Congress to send him a “Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200)”