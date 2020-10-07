Caledonia Warriors prep for a much anticipated start to the season

CALEDONIA, MN. (WXOW) - The mighty Caledonia Warriors are preparing for this unusual 2020 season with a sense of gratitude.

"We just wanna play and enjoy being with each other, and helping each other," said head football coach, Carl Fruechte.

These players have seen their fair share of ups and downs this off-season, but now that it's game on, there's nowhere to go but up.

"Very excited. There was a lot of uncertainty and now that we are gonna have one, I think it makes it even more special that we will so we'll be ready," said Junior quarterback and wide receiver, Eli King.

This year's Warrior team kept a lot of speed at the skilled positions, but coach Fruechte always puts an emphasis on the line and time has not been on his side to get his guys ready.

"We haven't been able to spend as much time on those drills as we would like but that's the way it is and it's the same for everybody so we're gonna do the best we can," Fruechte mentioned.

There may be no state title to chase after, but the Warriors will try to hold on to the longest winning streak in the country at 68 games.