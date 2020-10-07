Cemetery walk in Winona still on this year with restrictions

Winona, Minn. (WXOW) - The Winona County Historical Society's annual fall fundraiser is still on this year. The Voices From the Past: Cemetery Walk kicks off this week at Woodlawn Cemetery.

When: Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11 at Woodlawn Cemetery, 12 - 5 p.m. each day; + Accessible Indoor Seated Performance of Performances, Thursday, Oct. 8, 7 p.m. at the History Center (By Reservation Only).

Admission: $10 Adults, $5 Students, $3 Youth 12 and younger. Taken at the gate or buy a pass online starting Oct. 1.