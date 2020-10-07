Chamber of Commerce asks resident to help local businesses

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce is asking area residents to continue to support local businesses as Governor Tony Evers' emergency order limiting public gatherings goes into effect on Thursday morning.

Public indoor locations in Wisconsin will be limited to no more 25% of the room or building's capacity. The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce said that a number of businesses were drastically impacted by previous emergency orders, and they are afraid that more businesses may be at risk of closing.

"We want to encourage folks to buy local even if it's less convenient to try to do our best to stimulate activity with the businesses in our community that are affected by this emergency order, and to do what we can to help them comply with that order," said La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce interim CEO Joe Kruse.

Kruse also encourages businesses to take advantage of grant money made available by Governor Evers.

The emergency order will remain in effect until November 6.