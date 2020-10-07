Dry weather sticks around.

Slightly cooler Wednesday…

Northwesterly winds gusted to 25 mph this afternoon, and they tapped into cooler air. Highs topped out in the upper 60s to middle 50s, about 5 degrees cooler than on Tuesday. Plenty of sunshine still meant a very pleasant afternoon.

Mild weather continues…

Cooler highs will grace the area Thursday, but the readings will still be above average by a few degrees. The winds will diminish tonight before picking again up form the south Thursday night and Friday. The weather will be prefect for a nice drive or a bike ride through the changing colors of fall.

Warmer Friday…

Highs will rebound on Friday thanks to south winds that could gust up to around 30 mph. Readings will top out in the 70s to lower 80s. A cool front will drop the highs for the weekend into the upper 60s to middle 70s.

Dry until next Monday…

Our weather pattern favors little rain for the next several days. The next chance appears to be from Sunday night into Monday and Monday night. Cooler, but seasonal weather follows for later next week.

Have a great evening! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden