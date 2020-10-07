Families await freed hostages’ return in Mali’s capital

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Relatives and supporters are awaiting the return of a prominent politician and French aid worker reportedly freed in a remote corner of northern Mali. Family members of Soumaila Cisse and Sophie Petronin have indicated they were notified of the release, but there has been no official confirmation from the Malian or French governments. A French government spokesperson says it is an “extremely sensitive” issue requiring “the greatest discretion.” Meanwhile, concerns are deepening about the potential fallout from the freeing of nearly 200 extremists in an apparent exchange.