Firefighters recover 3 killed in Houston building collapse

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Fire Department says the bodies of three workers who were killed when a stairwell collapsed inside a high-rise building under construction have been recovered. Houston Fire Department Assistant Chief Michael Mire says firefighters spent several hours on Wednesday cutting through and removing material from a three-story high pile of debris to reach the bodies. The stairwell was undergoing construction when it collapsed somewhere around the 13th or 14th floor on Monday afternoon. Another worker was also injured. The cause of the stairwell collapse is still being investigated. Authorities have not released the identities of the dead workers.