‘Former staff’ claim abuse by ex-Rep. Hill in Twitter hack

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An old government Twitter account for former California U.S. Rep. Katie Hill was hacked _ purportedly by “former staff” who accused Hill of workplace abuse. The Democrat who resigned in 2019 amid a House ethics probe says she has no idea who hacked the account she used while in office. The anonymous tweets said Hill is “not a hero” and criticized a planned movie about her life. She says on Twitter that she has addressed such criticism in her book and interviews. The hack came a day after the announcement that actress Elisabeth Moss will star in a movie adaptation of Hill’s memoir.