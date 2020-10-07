Greek court to deliver landmark verdict in far-right trial

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court is to deliver a landmark verdict in the marathon, five-year-long trial against the country’s extreme right-wing Golden Dawn party, with security tight and thousands gathering for anti-fascist rallies outside the court for the politically charged case. The 68 defendants in the trial include 18 former lawmakers from the party that was founded in the 1980s as a neo-Nazi organization and rose to become Greece’s third largest party in parliament during the country’s decade-long financial crisis. The trial encompasses four cases: the fatal stabbing of Greek rap singer Pavlos Fyssas, attacks on migrant fishermen, attacks on left-wing activists and whether Golden Dawn was operating as a criminal organization.