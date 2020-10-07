Hacker who helped Islamic State to remain in US prison

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A computer hacker who gave the Islamic State group the personal data of more than 1,300 U.S. government and military personnel will remain in a federal prison after a judge rejected his request for compassionate release. Twenty-four-year-old Ardit Ferizi is serving a 20-year sentence. The Kosovo native is the first person convicted in the U.S. of both computer hacking and terrorism charges. He is scheduled for release in 2032. Ferizi said in a handwritten motion from prison that his health issues put him at greater risk of contracting COVID-19. A judge rejected his request at a hearing Tuesday, citing concerns he might resume hacking if released.