Iowa woman convicted of 1993 killing gets work release

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A 42-year-old Iowa woman convicted of a 1993 stabbing death when she was a teenager has been granted work release. The Courier reports that Ruthann Veal was granted the transitional status Tuesday following an interview with a three-member panel of the Iowa Board of Parole. Veal was a 14-year-old runaway from Mason City when she was charged as an adult in the 1993 killing of 66-year-old Catherine Haynes, of Waterloo. Police said Haynes had been stabbed to death in her home and her credit cards stolen. Veal was sentenced to life in prison, but the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled that such sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.