Iran’s Rouhani slams sending fighters to Nagorno-Karabakh

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s president has warned that his country will not tolerate the presence of foreign fighters near its northern border, where a conflict is raging between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The president did not elaborate but Armenia accuses Ankara of sending Turkish-backed Syrian fighters to the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan. In Syria’s civil war, Iran, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, is on the opposite side of Ankara, which supports Syrian opposition fighters. Heavy fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces in the Nagorno-Karabakh region since Sept. 27 has killed scores of both servicemen and civilians.