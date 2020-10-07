Judge weighs postponement of Minnesota congressional race

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has made no immediate decision on whether the election for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District will take place in November or be postponed until February because of the recent death of a third-party candidate. Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig asked the judge to block the state from postponing the contest, but Secretary of State Steve Simon said state law requires the election be postponed because Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate Adam Weeks died Sept. 21. An attorney for Craig argued Wednesday that federal law requires the contest to be held in November and that the district would be without representation for several weeks if there was a delay.