King of Jordan names his policy adviser country’s new PM

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II has designated his chief policy adviser to form a new government amid criticism of the previous government’s handling of the virus pandemic. In a statement published by the Royal Court, the king said he appointed Bishr al-Khasawneh the country’s new prime minister and instructed him to form a government that meets the aspirations of the Jordanian people. Al-Khasawneh will oversee parliamentary elections Nov. 10. Abdullah on Saturday accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Omar al Razzaz. The king had dissolved Parliament a week earlier at the end of its four-year term. Under the constitution, that left al Razzaz’ government a week to resign.