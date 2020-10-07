Kuwait’s National Guard minister picked as next crown prince

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s state news agency says that the deputy chief of the National Guard, who spent years in the oil-rich country’s security services, was nominated as crown prince. Wednesday’s nomination makes him the heir apparent to the 83-year-old new emir. The ruling emir chose to promote the deputy a week after the death of his half-brother propelled him to power. But before a crown prince can be officially named, lawmakers must approve the chosen successor during its final session on Thursday, ahead of the formation of a new government. The vote is a rarity the region’s Arab monarchies in which the question of succession is typically decided behind closed doors.