Luscious green to autumn amber: The leaf change process

Like clockwork, the region's trees start a gradual transition from full green to an array of fall colors. The colors can be seen from the waterways all the way up to the top of the bluffs. Not only does the La Crosse area experience the color change, but it also has many opportunities to enjoy the scenery.

Peak fall foliage is upon us! Links below will bring you to your areas color report...

How to leaves start to change?

Trees, plants, and wildlife all have internal clocks that they work off of to stay alive. Trees depend on the light to tell time.

In the fall, daylight shortens and trees can feel that change. Once that change starts to occur especially in August and Septemeber, trees will start to prepare for winter.

Winter preparing process

UW-La Crosse Professor Tim Gerber explains, "They (trees) actually produce a layer of tissue between the leaf where it attaches to the tree, the steam and the steam its self. So its a little cork layer"

This cork layer is created so that it can closes off the tree branches to the elements that winter brings.

While this layer is created, the tree is also taking back all the sugars and moisture from the leaves to the roots and base of the tree. This is done so that it can survive winter for several months. As the sugars are pulled from the leaves this is when the color process starts.

Pigments are always there

"Shorter days, less sunlight signals deciduous trees to stop making green chlorophyll," Wisconsin DNR Ecologist Collen Matula said. "Which is the main component that captures sunlight and sunlight creates sugars during the growing season".

So the green chlorophyll is key to keep a healthy tree in the summer, but this chemical overpowers the natural chemical of the tree. The natural chemicals of the tree are the colors we see in fall once that green chlorophyll stops creating sugars.

Final stages

The tree will take out all the nutrients in the leave until it is brown. Then once the leaves fall, the cork layer will close and create a bud to ensure healthy growth next year.

Helping our local economy

Not only are the fall colors a fun science lesson, they are also a tourist attraction.

"In 2019 we saw 281 million dollars in direct visitor spending right here in La Crosse County alone." Executive Director AJ Frels at Explore La Crosse said. "That ranks us number 9 out in the state out of 72 counties total."

Saying 2020 is different is an understatement, but Frels says that everyone should feel comfortable to explore what La Crosse has to offer.

For details on all the adventures you can take in the area click here!