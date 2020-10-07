Mail-in ballot mix-ups: How much should we worry?

BOSTON (AP) — Several high-profile cases of voters getting incorrect blank absentee ballots in the mail are raising questions about how often such mix-ups occur and whether they could affect the presidential election. Experts say snafus happen during every election but say there should be adequate time between now and the close of polls on Nov. 3 to resolve them _ even in the midst of a pandemic that has led to a surge in mail-in balloting. Elections officials, ballot suppliers and security researchers say such problems do occur with some regularity. They don’t indicate fraud, they say, but rather human error.