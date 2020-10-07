Minnesota reports 918 new COVID-19 cases, 14 additional deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported on Tuesday that 918 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

Eight new cases were announced in Winona County, MDH said.

Fillmore County had three while Houston County had no new cases on Wednesday.

A total of 106,651 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 11,086 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials reported that 96,616 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH reported approximately 13,000 COVID-19 tests in Wednesday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 2,195,882. Health officials said about 1,511,141 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

The Department also reported in Wednesday's update that fourteen more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Nine of the people who died was reportedly a resident of a long-term care or assisted living facility.

A total of 2,101 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH reported. Health officials said 1,497 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

MDH also said a total of 8,089 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota to date. This includes 2,223 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

