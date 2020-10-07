New Jack Daniel’s master distiller keeps up family tradition

The Jack Daniel’s whiskey brand has a new master distiller. Chris Fletcher has stepped up to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps to lead production of the powerhouse brand. The Tennessee distillery on Wednesday introduced Fletcher as master distiller. Jack Daniel’s is the flagship brand of Kentucky-based Brown-Forman. Fletcher spent six years as assistant master distiller. He assumes the top role following Jeff Arnett’s departure after 12 years of leading the distillery. The 39-year-old Fletcher is the grandson of former Jack Daniel’s master distiller Frank Bobo, who served in the role for more than two decades until retiring in 1989.