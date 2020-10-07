Next Chapter La Crosse opens transitional home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Whether through a crime, addiction, or bad choices, some people in our community go off on the wrong path. A new transitional housing project in La Crosse offers a second chance.

Next Chapter La Crosse hosted a Community Open House. Attendees were able to take a tour through the home and check out its renovated site. People were also informed of the various programs/services available in the La Crosse Community. This home is for men who have been previously incarcerated.

Michael and Matthew attended the Community Open House. Both of use the services of Next Chapter. They said the Next Chapter house is helping to enrich their lives.

"In my years of recovery, most of the programs I have used are set up for clients to just get through them…," Michael said. "I have some stake in the Next Chapter house. I have pride in this program and house. "When I leave this house, I want to come back as a mentor or start another house. I'm invested in this."

"We live in a safe house. There is so much fellowship and love here. I am drawn to that," Matthew said. "I am here because I need that love and that support."

Dean Ciokiewicz, a Mentor for Next Chapter La Crosse, said stats show a stable home is one of the first steps to healthy productive life.

"This city has an anomaly of an intense amount of addiction per capita, but it also has an intense amount of love in its recovery community," Ciokiewicz said. "There is a lot of strength in the community."

Chris Crye, the Executive Director for Next Chapter La Crosse, said the program is Christian-based and provided day to day support.

"This house is about building relationships, its not just a program," Crye said.

Residents of Next Chapter must follow a series of rules, including a curfew. There are five rooms available for residents. Two are currently in use.

Later in the evening, a taco lunch and dessert were served to those who attended.

The Next Chapter home is a nonprofit. To learn more, visit Next Chapter La Crosse website and a link to donations.