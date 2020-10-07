Nobel Peace Prize awaited as ray of hope after a tough year

The Norwegian Nobel committee will announce the winner of the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. The announcement is anticipated as a chance to impart hope at a time when the world faces numerous disruptions, including the coronavirus pandemic, accelerating climate change, and threats to democratic governance. From Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, to the World Health Organization and reformers in China and Russia, there is no shortage of causes or candidates the Nobel committee could chose from. The committee itself won’t say who it favors as doing the most to promote world peace, but that does not stop speculation. One thing both bettors and pundits agree on — it won’t be Donald Trump.