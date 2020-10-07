Officials: Florida deputy kills armed woman during standoff

HILLIARD, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida deputy fatally shot a woman armed with a rifle during a standoff. The Florida Times-Union reports that the standoff occurred Tuesday at the 48-year-old woman’s home in Hilliard, north of Jacksonville. Following a earlier confrontation at the home of the woman’s ex-husband, the woman’s father called the sheriff’s office and told them that the woman had a gun and was threatening to kill herself. When SWAT officers arrived and began to surround the woman’s camper, officials say, the woman stepped outside and aimed an AR-15 at a deputy, who fired once, killing the woman.