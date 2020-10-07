Officials: Nigerian migrant burned alive in Libya’s Tripoli

CAIRO (AP) — U.N. and government officials say a migrant worker was burned to death in the Libyan capital of Tripoli. The officials say three Libyans stormed a factory in the Tripoli neighborhood of Tajoura, where African migrants were working. They detained one worker, a Nigerian, poured gasoline on him and set him on fire. Three other migrants suffered burns and are being treated in a nearby hospital. The alleged perpetrators were arrested and referred to prosecutors for investigation. The migrant’s death underscores the perils that migrants face in Libya, which has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe amid years-long chaos.