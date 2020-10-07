Poland fines Russia’s Gazprom $7.6 billion over pipeline

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities have fined Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom $7.6 billion, or 6.5 billion euros, for its role in building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany. They said Wednesday that the project hurts Poland’s natural gas market and increases Europe’s dependence on Russian imports. The Office of Competition and Consumer Protection also fined five other international companies participating in the project a total of $61 million (52 million euros). Poland is strongly opposed to the pipeline, which is in its final stages of construction and is to bypass traditional transit routes through Ukraine and Poland.