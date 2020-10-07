Protests greet move to impose new virus shutdowns in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City neighborhood erupted in protests after Gov. Andrew Cuomo moved to reinstate restrictions on businesses, houses of worship and schools in and near areas where coronavirus cases are spiking. Videos of Tuesday night’s protest on social media show hundreds of men gathered in the streets of Borough Park, an Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn, in some cases setting bonfires by burning masks. The New York Post reported that when a journalist working for the newspaper tried to take photos and video of the scene, several men without masks rushed him and chased him to his car. A police spokesperson said there were no arrests.