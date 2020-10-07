Reynolds says Iowa hospitals can handle surging virus cases

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds acknowledged Iowa is seeing surging numbers of coronavirus cases and record hospitalizations, but she says the health care system could handle the increase and no further action was needed to reduce infections. There were 444 people being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals as of Wednesday morning, and in the past 24 hours the state had 919 new confirmed positive cases and 15 more deaths. Despite the increases, Reynolds says hospital officials had reported that they were equipped to handle the surge. She emphasized that everyone needed to take personal responsibility, including wearing masks when possible, washing their hands and observing social distancing.