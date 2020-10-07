Springer hits 2 HRs, Astros beat A’s 5-2 for 2-0 ALDS lead

LOS ANGELES (AP) — George Springer hit two homers and the Houston Astros kept making more noise in the playoffs, beating the Oakland Athletics 5-2 to take a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series. Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston, which needs one win to reach its fourth straight AL Championship Series. Game 3 in the best-of-five series is Wednesday, when Houston is the home team in the neutral site matchup. Springer put Houston ahead to stay with a two-run, two-out drive in the third on a second straight 90-degree day at Dodger Stadium.