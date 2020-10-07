Stocks open higher after Trump signals openness to virus aid

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street Wednesday after President Donald Trump said he could be willing to sign off on specific aid measures for airlines and small businesses as well as another round of relief checks. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% in the early going. The late tweets from Trump Tuesday came after he told aides to call off talks with Congress on a broader aid package, which sent the stock market lurching lower. Airlines stocks rose in the early going, and Treasury yields were moving higher. European markets were mixed and Asian stocks closed broadly higher. Crude oil prices fell.