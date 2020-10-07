Suit: Atlanta area housing site illegally evicted residents

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Protesters say the owners of an Atlanta area housing site have failed to address roaches, bed bugs and other problems and are illegally throwing out residents struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic. About two dozen former residents and other demonstrators gathered Wednesday across the street from Efficiency Lodge in DeKalb County. A woman who answered the phone at the lodge said no one was available to talk. The protest comes as millions of Americans struggle to make rent payments during the pandemic.