Temperatures trend above average

Overnight a weak disturbance developed a line of showers along and north of I-94. This will continue to diminish to the southeast through sunrise. Yet, this may keep a slight cloud cover early before a high pressure will clear the skies.

Above-average

Today and tomorrow will be the “cooler” days. But, it won’t be very cool as highs are still expected to climb into the 60s and flirt with the 70s. The average is 64/63 degrees this time of the year. This continuous sunshine will help make it feel seasonal. There will only be a few times of passing clouds from now through Sunday.

The warmest temperatures this week will occur Friday. A warm air mass will slide into the region to surge temperatures into the 80s. A cold front will then slide through the region Friday night, so the heat will only last a short while. Yet, the weekend temperatures are still expected to stay in the 70s.

Breeze

The winds are not taking a break. Today will be another day with the potential to gust 20 mph with a new northwesterly wind moving in. This is helping with that cooler feel today.

As high pressure slides into Wisconsin tomorrow winds will be calm, but only for a day. By Friday with the warm air surging in strong wind will be associated with it.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett