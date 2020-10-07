Area tennis players book trips to State

Altoona, Wis. (WXOW) The Aquinas girls tennis team advanced their #1 singles and doubles teams to State thanks to some terrific performances at the Div. 2 Sectionals in Altoona.

Fiona O'Flaherty took second at #1 singles to advance.

The doubles team of Amelia Topolski and Megan Thill also advanced to State.

Luther's #1 doubles team of Sarah Hoffe and Cassie Warren took second and advanced to State as did West Salem's doubles team of Julia Krien and Josie LaJuenesse.

For complete results click here: https://tennisreporting.com/event/brackets/155?division=211&host=531&matchType=Singles&isConsolation=false&flight=1