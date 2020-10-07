Onalaska’s Bantle drafted by NHL’s Coyotes

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) There is now a path to the NHL for an Onalaska native.

Carson Bantle was selected in today's NHL draft in the 5th round by the Arizona Coyotes.

Bantle, whom WXOW 19 featured in the summer of 2019, has been on the radar of NHL scouts for awhile.

He played two seasons for the Madison Capitals of the USHL, scoring 49 points in 49 games last season.

Bantle was also selected to play on the Team USA 18-under team at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

"It was stressful. I was just waiting for my name to be called. Then I got a phone call and it just kind of hit all at once. I just can't describe the feeling. I talked to several teams. Some had shown more interest than others. Arizona showed the most interest. It all ended up with Arizona, so it's pretty cool," Bantle said in a phone interview from Houghton, Michigan.

The 6-4 200 pound forward is currently set to play at Michigan Tech.