Trades start heating up at NHL draft as Penguins deal Murray
The Pittsburgh Penguins got the action started on the second day of the NHL draft by trading goaltender Matt Murray to the Ottawa Senators. Pittsburgh got a second-round pick, 52nd overall, and forward prospect Jonathan Gruden for their two-time Stanley Cup-winning goalie. Also, Nashville traded former Penguins forward Nick Bonino and two picks to Minnesota for Luke Kunin and a selection later in the draft. The trade action is heating up after just one move was made Tuesday involving established NHL players.