Trump hails experimental treatment for his virus recovery

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is crediting an experimental drug treatment with helping his recovery from COVID-19 and suggesting his diagnosis could be a “blessing in disguise” for the nation’s battle against the pandemic. But there is no way for the president or his doctors to know whether the drug had any effect. In a new White House video posted Wednesday evening, Trump says his improving condition sheds light on an experimental antibody cocktail. He promises to swiftly get the drug approved for broader use — and distribute it for free — even though he does not have the power to order that himself.