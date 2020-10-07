Walz calls lawmakers back Monday for 5th special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Monday for their fifth special session of the year. Gov. Tim Walz announced the special session Wednesday as he declared his intention to extend the peacetime emergency that he declared at the start of the pandemic by another 30 days. The governor is required to call lawmakers back each time he extends the emergency powers that he’s used to respond to the pandemic. Most recent special sessions have been unproductive. Walz says there’s a chance lawmakers could pass a bonding bill Monday, but that the package is likely dead if they don’t.