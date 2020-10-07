WATCH: Vice-Presidential Debate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In case you missed Wednesday night's debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, you can watch right here.

The debate covered a variety of issues including COVID-19, health care, and the selection of the next Supreme Court nominee.

The 90 minute debate took place at Kingsbury Hall, Nancy Peery Marriott Auditorium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City.

It was the only scheduled debate between the two vice-presidential candidates.

